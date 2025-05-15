Tools recovered after man arrested in Somerset

Officers have released an image of a number of tools recovered after a man was arrested in Taunton on Tuesday 13 May.

At about 5am a car was stopped by officers in Blackbrook Park Avenue and during a search of the vehicle 11 Makita tools (pictured), which are believed to have been stolen in the west or north Somerset, were found and recovered.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft. He has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Officers are now working to locate the owners of the tools. If you think any of the items in the photo might be yours or have any other information that could help our investigation, call 101 using the reference number 5225133180.