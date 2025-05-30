Trio in court after teenager injured at Cribbs Causeway earlier this week

Three 16-year-old boys have appeared before magistrates after a boy aged 15 was injured in South Gloucestershire on Monday 26 May.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 May.

One boy, who was charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray was remanded into youth detention pending a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 25 June. He did not enter a plea.

A second boy admitted offences of affray and possessing an offensive weapon (a knuckleduster). He was released on conditional court bail until a sentencing hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.

A third boy pleaded not guilty to charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and affray. He was released on conditional court bail until a further hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.

Investigations continue into the incident which happened in the underpass between The Mall and The Venue, at Cribbs Causeway, just after 5.40pm on Monday 26 May.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives have since questioned another two teenagers suspected of being part of a larger group of young people who ran from the scene. They have both been released on police bail with conditions not to contact anyone involved and not to go to Cribbs Causeway, pending further enquiries.

Additional patrols have been carried out at Cribbs Causeway in recent days.