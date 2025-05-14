Trio jailed for cocaine and heroin supply in Weston-super-Mare

Three people involved in a county lines drug supply operation have been jailed.

Kaleb Wyman, Brett Marshall and Louise Sanders were sentenced after arrests were made in the autumn during a proactive operation carried out by plain-clothed officers in Weston-super-Mare.

On Thursday 24 October, officers arrested Marshall after seeing him get into a car and exit a few seconds later, in a suspected drugs deal in Manilla Crescent.

Officers entered and searched his home address, where Sanders and Wyman were present. Wyman was found in possession of suspected class A drugs, over £1,000 in cash and a knuckle duster. The investigation revealed all three were concerned in the supply of class A drugs in the Weston-super-Mare area, with the drugs coming into the town from the West Midlands.

The offenders were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 1 May as follows:

Wyman, 19 and from Birmingham, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession of an offensive weapon (knuckle duster) in a private place. He was ordered to forfeit £1,189.90 believed to be from drug-related activity.

Marshall, 43 and from Weston-super-Mare, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was ordered to forfeit £100 believed to be from drug-related activity.

Sanders, 45 and from Weston-super-Mare, received a prison sentence of 16 months after admitting the same offences