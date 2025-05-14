Trio jailed for cocaine and heroin supply in Weston-super-Mare
Three people involved in a county lines drug supply operation have been jailed.
Kaleb Wyman, Brett Marshall and Louise Sanders were sentenced after arrests were made in the autumn during a proactive operation carried out by plain-clothed officers in Weston-super-Mare.
On Thursday 24 October, officers arrested Marshall after seeing him get into a car and exit a few seconds later, in a suspected drugs deal in Manilla Crescent.
Officers entered and searched his home address, where Sanders and Wyman were present. Wyman was found in possession of suspected class A drugs, over £1,000 in cash and a knuckle duster. The investigation revealed all three were concerned in the supply of class A drugs in the Weston-super-Mare area, with the drugs coming into the town from the West Midlands.
The offenders were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 1 May as follows:
- Wyman, 19 and from Birmingham, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession of an offensive weapon (knuckle duster) in a private place. He was ordered to forfeit £1,189.90 believed to be from drug-related activity.
- Marshall, 43 and from Weston-super-Mare, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was ordered to forfeit £100 believed to be from drug-related activity.
- Sanders, 45 and from Weston-super-Mare, received a prison sentence of 16 months after admitting the same offences
Officer in the case, PC Tom Highton, said: “Cocaine, heroin and other illegal substances cause an immense amount misery to people, not only drug users but the local communities too.
“We hope this result reassures the communities of Avon and Somerset that tackling drug supply remains a priority of ours. Information we receive relating to drug supply will be reviewed and that work enables us to plan proactive operations to target offenders, like was carried out in Weston in the autumn.
“The imprisonment of Wyman, Marshall and Sanders hopefully should act as a warning to anyone involved in the supply of illegal drugs that they risk a significant custodial sentence because we and our partners in the criminal justice system are determined to bring such offenders before the courts.”