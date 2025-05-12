Witness appeal after woman assaulted in Withywood

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in the Withywood area of Bristol.

At about 8.30am on Tuesday 22 April, near Four Acres Academy, a woman is reported to has been verbally abusive towards another woman before hitting her with a tree branch. No significant injuries were reported.

As part of their enquiries, officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225112318.