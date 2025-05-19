Witnesses and dashcam sought after man assaulted by driver in Yate

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was driven at and injured in a collision with a black Mercedes in Yate on Saturday 17 May.

The driver is then reported to have exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim between 10am and 10.30am in Reed Road.

The offender has been described as a white male, aged in his late 30s, and around 5ft 9in tall, with short black hair and of a medium build.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, suffered grazing to his elbows, left knee and a cut to his ear.

We’re appealing for witnesses to the incident and any doorbell or dashcam footage from the area which may show the incident. Anybody who can assist police enquiries are asked to call 101 or report it through our website, providing the call-handler with reference number 5225137806.