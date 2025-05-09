Witnesses needed after man attacked

We’re at the scene of an assault in Bristol which has left a man in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers were called to Newtown Park, near Hassell Drive, by the ambulance service at about 11.30pm on Thursday 8 May.

A man in his twenties suffered knife wounds and said he had been attacked by three males who made off on bikes.

Investigations at the scene continue and officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be providing a reassuring uniformed presence in the area.

Enquiries are at a very early stage, and officers would like to hear from anyone with information or relevant footage.