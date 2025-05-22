Witnesses sought after fail to stop collision in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop after it was involved in a collision with a police officer in Bristol.

At around 8am on Wednesday 23 April, an officer on foot patrol was attempting to stop a vehicle from driving in a bus lane on the A4 Bath Road, near Totterdown Bridge.

At this time, he was involved in a collision with a white Ford transit. The officer was dragged a short distance and the van left the scene without stopping.

Thankfully the officer did not sustain any serious injuries.

Two men, aged 18 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and failure to stop.

Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or anyone with any relevant footage, please call us.