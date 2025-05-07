Witnesses sought following fatal collision

We are appealing for witnesses and for dashcam footage following a fatal collision in South Gloucestershire today (Wednesday 7 May).

At around 1pm, we were called to the A46 in Old Sodbury following reports of a three-vehicle collision.

Officers and paramedics provided immediate medical attention to a motorcyclist however, despite their efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. They are being offered support by a specialist family liaison officer.

The road is closed between New Tyning Lane and The Cross Hands while enquiries are ongoing.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, or have relevant footage which could aid our investigation, we want to hear from you. Call us on 101 and quote reference 5225127458 to the call handler.