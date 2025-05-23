Woman jailed for life for murder of Henri Kekkonen in Baltonsborough

A woman has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for fatally stabbing her husband in Baltonsborough last year.

Christine Kekkonen claimed she had not intended to injure 41-year-old Henri Kekkonen but was convicted of his murder at Bristol Crown Court in November.

She was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (23 May).

The 37-year-old stabbed Henri in the neck at their home in Dunford Terrace sometime between 4pm and 4.20pm on 9 May 2024.

At 4.21pm on that day, Christine Kekkonen sent a text message to her mum saying: “Mum, please get the police here now. Please. I’ve done something awful”. Her dad then called for an ambulance, and police were informed.

Within 15 minutes of the call being made, emergency services arrived at their home, but despite their efforts, Henri could not be saved and tragically died at the scene.

Christine Kekkonen

The knife used to fatally stab Henri was recovered from the house during a search and Christine was arrested and later charged with murder by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team.

In statements read out in court, Henri’s father and half-sister, both from Finland, spoke of the impact his death has had on their family.

Olavi Kekkonen, Henri’s father, said: “My whole life has been totally messed up, and it’s not anything that you can expect to happen to you. “The ninth of May was the day that Henri was killed, but I didn’t know it yet. For some reason, I was up all night that night and I couldn’t sleep, and then in the morning at 9am there was a knock at the door, and it was the police telling me that Henri had died. “My whole world collapsed when they told me that. I am not feeling vengeful feelings towards Christine, because these feelings are stupid and not worth it. But I do not understand how Christine is now saying that she is innocent. Henri has never been violent.”

Henri Kekkonen

Helmiina Suuronen, Henri’s half-sister, said Christine Kekkonen had taken away her chance to meet Henri for the first time.

“I would go and see my father and see all of Henri’s things that were still in the house, such as his games, and always thought of him as my cool older brother even though I never met him,” she said. “The day Henri died, my father, Olavi Kekkonen, called me and told me that Henri was dead. It was the hardest phone call of my life. “I felt disbelief. My mum explained that Christine had killed him. I felt numb when I heard that and I cried a lot. I felt robbed of a relationship with him. I always hoped that I would have a relationship with him one day and now I have a lot of questions I want to ask him and I will never know the answers. I feel like he was stolen from me before I even got to know him.”

Sentencing Christine Kekkonen, His Honour Judge Lambert described Henri as “kind and caring” and said her decision to hide the knife at the side of their bed “provides evidence of a degree of deliberation”.

He added that her mental health difficulties did not “provide a satisfactory answer as to why you did what you did,” adding: “It may well be you do not know yourself.”

He said: “Evidence from friends, neighbours and healthcare professionals demonstrated that Henri was kind and caring throughout and did all he could for you. “In your deluded mind you felt he was coercive and controlling and should have done more for you. That was simply not correct. “Henri promoted your welfare above his own ambitions and you always came first.”