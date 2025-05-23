Woman jailed for Taunton house burglary
A 44-year-old woman has been jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to a house burglary in Taunton.
Jane Butcher, of Triscombe Road, Taunton, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Wednesday 21 May.
Butcher entered a property in Holford Road where she was found by the victim on 16 November, 2023.
She was charged on 24 November, 2023, and pleaded guilty to the offence on day one of her trial in the summer of 2024.
A purse was stolen but was later found discarded in the garden of the property.
PC Jim Card, officer in the case, said: “This is a great result and reassuring for the wider public in Taunton because this prolific offender will be off our streets for 18 months and she will therefore be unable to cause any more harm and misery.
“Burglars like Butcher can be a menace to the community.
“Burglaries are devastating to victims and can cause long-lasting emotional and psychological effects, and this sentence is a great result for the community and demonstrates our commitment to bringing prolific offenders to justice.”