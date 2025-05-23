Woman jailed for Taunton house burglary

A 44-year-old woman has been jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to a house burglary in Taunton.

Jane Butcher, of Triscombe Road, Taunton, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Wednesday 21 May.

Butcher entered a property in Holford Road where she was found by the victim on 16 November, 2023.

She was charged on 24 November, 2023, and pleaded guilty to the offence on day one of her trial in the summer of 2024.

A purse was stolen but was later found discarded in the garden of the property.