Appeal after fatal collision at Aust

We’re appealing for witnesses and any CCTV or journey-cam footage following a fatal collision at Aust.

Officers were called to the collision between a grey Mercedes car and a cyclist on Aust Road at 12.36pm on Sunday 29 June.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, the cyclist died at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by a family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and later released under investigation.

Collision investigators examined the scene, with the road remaining closed until 8.30pm.