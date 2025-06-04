Appeal after five arrests made following fail to stop collisions – Bristol

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following two fail to stop collisions in South Bristol last week.

Detectives are investigating after two collisions in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol on Thursday 29 May.

A black Mini Cooper (pictured) is believed to have been stolen from a property in Speedwell overnight the previous day (Wednesday 28 May).

The Mini Cooper which we believe to have been used in the incidents.

This vehicle was involved in a collision on Teyfant Road at around 12.30pm in which it was deliberately driven at two teenage boys riding a Sur-Ron bike.

Thankfully, neither sustained serious injuries.

That same day, at around 5.30pm, the Mini was seen driving along Mowcroft Road. The car followed a 19-year-old man riding a scrambler-type off-road bike on Fulford Road and into Hareclive Road, before colliding with it.

The rider was taken to hospital with facial injuries. He’s since been discharged from hospital.

The Mini Cooper was abandoned in Hillcrest and four people were seen walking away from the scene.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and anyone with any relevant footage to get in touch.

Do you remember seeing this Mini driving around the South Bristol area on Thursday 29 May?

Did you see the initial collision on Teyfant Road at around 12.30pm?

Did you witness or have any footage of the Mini driving along Mowcroft Road, Fulford Road or did you see the collision on Hareclive Road?

Do you have doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage showing the car or group in question?

Detectives investigating the series of incidents arrested five people. They have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as:

A 16-year-old boy on suspicion of threatening a person with an offensive weapon / bladed article / corrosive substance and for possessing a weapon for discharge of noxious liquid.

A 16 and 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men were additionally arrested on suspicion of having a corrosive substance in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place.

All five have since been released on conditional police bail and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Terry Murphy said: “We are keeping an open mind about this investigation and at this time we believe the incidents are linked and we’re treating the collisions as a deliberate act.

“We want to reassure the community that we’re carrying out a full and thorough investigation and we are taking these incidents extremely seriously, with a designated team of detectives and other specialist officers supporting our enquiries. They’re receiving additional support and guidance from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting high visibility patrols over the coming days and we urge anyone with any information, concerns or enquiries to speak to one of our officers.

“We are also planning to utilise our Mounted Unit and Roads Policing Team as well as local response officers to provide additional support and reassurance.”