Appeal following assault at Weston-super-Mare bar
Officers investigating an assault at a bar are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people.
We believe the two men pictured, wearing a white polo T-shirt and a grey long-sleeved top, will be able to aid our enquiries into the incident which took place at Vinnies’ Bar, in West Street, Weston-super-Mare, in December.
On 13 December at around 10.30pm, a man in his 50s was assaulted by two unknown men.
The victim sustained multiple facial fractures and needed medical attention.
Officers have conducted several CCTV enquiries and taken a statement from the victim. They have also carried out house-to-house enquiries and are now in a position to ask for the public’s help to identify these two people.
If you recognise the two people pictured, or witnessed the assault, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225001527, or complete our online appeals form.