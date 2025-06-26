Appeal following assault at Weston-super-Mare bar

Officers investigating an assault at a bar are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people.

We believe the two men pictured, wearing a white polo T-shirt and a grey long-sleeved top, will be able to aid our enquiries into the incident which took place at Vinnies’ Bar, in West Street, Weston-super-Mare, in December.

On 13 December at around 10.30pm, a man in his 50s was assaulted by two unknown men.

The victim sustained multiple facial fractures and needed medical attention.

Officers have conducted several CCTV enquiries and taken a statement from the victim. They have also carried out house-to-house enquiries and are now in a position to ask for the public’s help to identify these two people.

If you recognise the two people pictured, or witnessed the assault, please call us.