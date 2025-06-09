Appeal for witnesses to Bristol assault after five arrests

We are re-appealing for witnesses to an assault after a man suffered a knife wound in Castle Park in Bristol.

Officers were called at 6.54pm on Saturday 10 May and found the injured man nearby in Union Street. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released and his injuries are not life-changing.

Witnesses, whether that be a passer-by, anybody who may have recorded the aftermath of the incident, or who may have any relevant information, are urged to come forward.

Five males, aged between 15 and 27, have been arrested and bailed following the incident and daily patrols are occurring in and around Castle Park. CCTV enquiries are also still being carried out.

Neighbourhood inspector Adam Dolling said: “This was a shocking incident and we will not tolerate knife crime in our communities.

“Extra police patrols have been taking place in the area since the incident and we continue to work to identify those responsible.

“Our investigation is continuing and has so far led to the arrest of five people.”