Appeal to identify driver following fail-to-stop collision on A4 Keynsham Bypass

We are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collision on a busy A-road.

At around 4.25pm on Friday 6 June, officers were called to the A4 Keynsham Bypass to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The collision involved a black BMW and a grey Nissan Qashqai, with the latter colliding with the central reservation. The driver of the BMW left the scene before officers arrived.

Thankfully, no one required hospital treatment.

If you witnessed the collision, or were in the area and have dashcam, call 101 reference 5225157965.