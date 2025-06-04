Appeal to trace van driver after valuable stolen items returned to owners

Valuable stolen property has been recovered by officers after a pursuit near Street and into Somerton in the early hours of Thursday 29 May.

Chainsaws, tools, and generators have now been returned to their rightful owners after they were seized from a white Peugeot Boxer van which was towing a trailer.

PC Howard first noticed the registration number on the van did not match the one on the trailer and fearing it may have been stolen, assistance was then called upon.

(Some of the items recovered from the van)

PC Carter, a trained pursuit driver on the outskirts of Street, caught up with the van which then came to a stop. The offender subsequently reversed and rammed the van into the officer’s marked vehicle causing front end damage. The officer was fortunately able to continue the pursuit around Street.

(The white van hit a wall before the driver ran off)

The driver travelled towards Somerton and narrowly avoided a collision with two traffic cars making their way to assist. It was then pursued into Somerton by PC Carter and the traffic units where the occupant then crashed into a wall and fled from the vehicle and, unfortunately, made off into the darkness. Enquiries to identify the driver continue.

(Damage caused to the front of a police car after it was rammed)

PC Howard said: “The trailer attached to the van was stolen and in the back of the van there was stolen property of a high value which included chainsaws, generators and tools. Both victims have been re-united with their stolen items within hours and were very grateful.”

Anybody who has any information on the identity of the driver, his potential whereabouts, or any dashcam footage are asked to call us.