Arrest after knife and 4X4 seized during patrols in south Bristol

Officers arrested a man and seized a knife and a 4X4 vehicle during patrols in south Bristol.

The Bedminster and the wider south Bristol neighbourhood policing teams were on proactive patrols when they noticed a 4X4 vehicle being driven suspiciously.

Officers grew suspicious when the vehicle quickly accelerated away on sight of police officers and then pulled into a dead-end in Hengrove, without any obvious reason of being there.

The vehicle was then stopped at around 1.15pm on Monday 16 June.

Officers searched the car, driver and passenger under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. They seized a knife, a phone and arrested the passenger, a man aged in his late-20s, who was interviewed and released under investigation.

The driver, aged in his mid-20s, was searched and reported for traffic offences and the vehicle was seized for having no insurance.