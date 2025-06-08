Arrests made following overnight unlicensed music event near Frome

Thirteen people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event near Frome this morning (Sunday 8 June).

We were first called to Asham Quarry, in Bulls Green, Chantry, at around 1.20am following reports of loud music and a large number of vehicles parked in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found the event to be well underway with approximately 100 vehicles and 200 attendees at the event’s peak.

A section 65 order of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 was placed on the unlicensed music event at 3am by the duty Superintendent which prohibited further people from entering the area.

Officers made efforts to engage with the attendees and were able to encourage some people to leave however, due to the terrain of the quarry, it was difficult to bring the event to a safe conclusion during the hours of darkness when many in attendance are intoxicated.

Neighbourhood Policing Ch Insp Becky Wells-Cole said: “Large scale unauthorised music events require extensive police resources and a very thought out and calculated approach to bring it to a safe conclusion. “Due to the quarry having a single public highway entry and exit point, heavy foliage and treelines, with zero visibility owing to the time of night, our response needed to consider the safety of our officers and members of the public, in shutting down the event and dispersing those seeking to attend this illegal event. “I understand this has been a long evening for members of the local community and I would like to reassure them that we have had officers on the scene since receiving the first phone call. “I would like to thank those members of the public for reporting this incident and I can confirm, after much hard work from our officers at the quarry, we were able to get the music turned off at around 9.30am. “Officers have remained on the scene throughout the day and were able to clear the last attendees from the site at 2pm. “Thirteen people have been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and they are enroute to police custody where they will be interviewed and further enquiries carried out. Five van-loads of music equipment and staging have been seized. “We understand events like this can have a significant impact on the community and I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding. “I will be ensuring high-visibility reassurance patrols will be taking place in the area throughout the day, should residents wish to speak with officers. “We would also like to thank our colleagues at the ambulance service for supporting our efforts today in providing medical attention to those who needed it.”

We ask residents to make themselves aware of the signs of an unlicensed music event.

Are they advertising on social media? Do you see vans unloading sound equipment? Or do you see a lot of people gathering?

Unlicensed music events of this nature can have a serious impact on communities and we will seek to prosecute organisers, seize equipment and vehicles. Avon and Somerset is no place for unlicensed music events and raves which negatively impact or disturb our communities.