Avon and Somerset Police and UWE Bristol renew partnership to advance police education

Avon and Somerset Police and UWE Bristol have signed a new 10-year agreement, extending their successful partnership to deliver high-quality, forward-thinking police education and training.

Since 2019, the collaboration has welcomed more than 1,200 student officers onto programmes such as the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and the Degree Holder Entry Programme, with a strong focus on critical thinking, reflective practice and community engagement.

The partnership continues to grow, with an expanding portfolio of programmes including the Professional Policing Degree, the Applied Criminal Justice Top-Up, and the new Diploma in Professional Studies: Professional Policing Practice offering flexible and inclusive pathways into policing careers.

Louise Hutchison, Chief People Officer at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Renewing this partnership reflects our long-term investment in professionalising the police workforce through education and meaningful development. “These programmes are not just about qualifications; they’re about building confidence, capability, and a culture that values continuous learning across the service.”

Professor Peter Clegg, Dean of the School of Social Sciences at UWE Bristol, said: “This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration between higher education and policing. “Together, we are shaping the future of policing by equipping officers with the academic knowledge, practical skills, and ethical grounding needed to serve diverse communities. “As both institutions look ahead, they remain committed to innovation, inclusion, and preparing the next generation of officers to serve with professionalism and integrity.”

Working together, Avon and Somerset Police and UWE Bristol have enhanced the programmes to maximise the time student officers spend on patrol, sharpen operational readiness, and better integrate lived experiences from local communities.

This announcement follows the graduation of our June 2022 cohort of PCDA students on Wednesday 25 June. We look forward to seeing them put their training into practice as newly qualified police constables, helping deliver an excellent frontline service to reduce crime and make a real difference to the communities of Avon and Somerset.