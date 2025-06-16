CCTV appeal after assault at Bath pub

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man pictured in this CCTV image who we believe may have information which could help our enquiries into a reported assault in Bath.

An incident occurred at the Flan O’Briens pub, in Westgate Street, resulting in a man suffering bite marks to the ear, bruising and a cut lip at around 12.30am on Thursday 15 May.

A man we would like to speak to in connection with the assault is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, with light short brown hair and a beard who was wearing a white T-shirt, a leather bomber jacket, and blue jeans.

The victim was taken to Royal United Hospitals Bath for treatment where he had an injection to protect against hepatitis.

Anybody who has information about the incident or can identify the man in the CCTV image is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5225135444.