CCTV appeal after elderly man had wallet stolen at Staple Hill Tesco

We are issuing CCTV images of four people we would like to identify after an elderly man had his wallet stolen in a Tesco car park in South Gloucestershire.

Four people are understood to have followed a couple along Bath Street, Staple Hill, before attempting to steal a wallet from the man’s pocket.

In a second reported incident, a group of four people have approached an elderly man putting his shopping away in the car park of Tesco, Broad Street, in Staple Hill.

A person reached into his pocket when his back was turned and stole his brown wallet, which contained cash, bank cards and ID cards.

Both victims are estimated to be aged in their mid to late 70s and both offences were reported to have happened between 2.20pm and 3.20pm on Friday 23 May.

The four people, pictured, who we wish to talk to are described as:

1) Male, wearing a light green T-shirt, white trainers, a dark blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

2) Female, wearing a black top and loose-fitting trousers and a blue sunhat.

3) Female, described to be older than the rest wearing glasses, a white and green vest and she had a satchel around her body.

4) Male, described to be younger than the rest, of slim build, who was wearing a black bucket hat, a cream T-shirt with a large black and white picture on the front with a slight moustache.

Extensive CCTV enquiries have been carried out and officers from the local neighbourhood team will continue to have an active presence in Staple Hill and will take action against offenders targeting vulnerable people.

Anybody who knows who these people are or who may recognise them are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5225144346..