CCTV appeal following serious sexual assault – Weston-super-Mare

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault are releasing an image of someone they wish to speak to.

The man pictured is described as white, of average build, and in his late 30s to early 40s. He is shown wearing denim shorts, a checked shirt, and distinctive light-up white trainers.

We believe he may be able to aid our enquiries in an investigation into the rape of a woman which happened in Weston-super-Mare.

On Friday 8 September 2023, the victim had been out on Weston-super-Mare seafront when the incident had happened.

An extensive police investigation has taken place, including tracking the movements of the victim and anyone who came into contact with her across Weston-super-Mare.

Officers have also conducted forensic analysis and have worked with staff at a hotel, where this image is taken from, and liaised with officers from other police forces to identify the individual pictured.

We are now at a stage where we wish to appeal for the public’s help to identify the man pictured, who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.