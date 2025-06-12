CCTV appeal following serious sexual assault – Weston-super-Mare
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault are releasing an image of someone they wish to speak to.
The man pictured is described as white, of average build, and in his late 30s to early 40s. He is shown wearing denim shorts, a checked shirt, and distinctive light-up white trainers.
We believe he may be able to aid our enquiries in an investigation into the rape of a woman which happened in Weston-super-Mare.
On Friday 8 September 2023, the victim had been out on Weston-super-Mare seafront when the incident had happened.
An extensive police investigation has taken place, including tracking the movements of the victim and anyone who came into contact with her across Weston-super-Mare.
Officers have also conducted forensic analysis and have worked with staff at a hotel, where this image is taken from, and liaised with officers from other police forces to identify the individual pictured.
We are now at a stage where we wish to appeal for the public’s help to identify the man pictured, who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.
Det Insp James Holdsworth said: “I must first commend the victim’s bravery and courage in coming forward and for supporting our investigation. We are continuing to offer her support throughout.
“We take incidents of this nature incredibly seriously and strive to try and get a positive result for the victim.
“Following a number of forensic and digital enquiries, we now hope to identify and speak to the man pictured and think he may be able to aid our enquiries.
“Releasing images of this nature is not something we take lightly, but we are at a stage where we cannot further our investigation without the public’s help.
“If you recognise him, or have any other information, we urge you to get in touch with us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223220329, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.