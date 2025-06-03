CCTV appeal in connection with mobile theft in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with the theft of a mobile phone from a woman in Easton.

We want to speak to him after an 18-year-old woman’s blue iPhone 15 Pro Max, Metro bank debit card, house key and Air Pod pro headphone case were stolen at around 7.10pm on Tuesday 18 March.

It was reported the woman, who was alone at the time of the offence, was approached by a man who stole the items before running away on Webb Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with a dark beard, who was wearing a grey hooded top, a black puffer coat with a green/grey block on the front, and potentially a watch on his left hand.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the area.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact us either online or by calling 101.