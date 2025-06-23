CCTV released after theft and threat to staff at Taunton retail park

We are releasing CCTV images of a group of people we would like to identify following an incident of theft and threatening behaviour at a retail park in Taunton.

High-visibility patrols are being carried out after two large leisure batteries were taken from a store on Hankridge Retail Park, in Taunton, at around 7.20pm on Thursday 10 April.

One staff member was also subjected to threatening and aggressive behaviour during the incident which caused significant distress.

The group left the area in a silver Audi A3.

Officers are working to identify the people pictured in the CCTV images, who have been described as follows.

A man, aged between 20 and 35, around 5ft 8ins tall, with bright white teeth, an Irish accent who wearing a grey tracksuit.

A man, aged between 20 and 35, with dark hair, an Irish accent, who was wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

A man, aged between 20 and 35, with an Irish accent and an orange T-shirt.

The officer in the case, PC Riggs, from the Taunton neighbourhood policing team, said: “We understand that incidents like this can cause concern among retail staff and local shoppers.

“Targeting retail premises and threatening staff is unacceptable, and we are working hard to identify those involved and hold them to account. Neighbourhood officers are conducting high-visibility patrols in the area, and we are working closely with store security teams and community partners to provide reassurance and prevent further incidents.

“We would like to thank the member of staff involved for their courage in reporting the offence, and we encourage anyone affected by crime to speak to us – support is always available.”

Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and spoken to people in the area as part of their investigation and are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

If anybody has any information on the identity of the people pictured or who may have other information on the incident are urged to call 101 quoting crime reference number 5225102400, or complete our online appeals form.