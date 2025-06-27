Celebrating a community Hero: PCSO Nathan Chard

This Neighbourhood Policing Week, we’re shining a spotlight on PCSO Nathan Chard, a familiar and widely respected presence in the Cheddar community.

Nathan, who joined the Cheddar Neighbourhood Team as a PCSO two years ago, has recently been honoured with a Community Award from the local Parish Council for his outstanding service to the Cheddar Valley.

Nathan is known for his approachable and friendly demeanor, often seen on foot or bike patrol, engaging with residents, business owners, and students alike. The children at local schools know him by is first name, and he’s often found joining in on a game of football or having a chat with pupils.

In addition to his work with young people, Nathan has built strong relationships with local car and bike enthusiasts. Cheddar is famous for its motoring meets, and Nathan’s proactive engagement has helped address noise and anti-social behaviour concerns before they escalate.

Nathan also volunteers at a local youth club, offering a safe space for young people to chill, chat, and play sports. It was this commitment to youth engagement that led the youth club leader to nominate him for the award, highlighting his positive influence on the community’s younger members.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rebecca Wells Cole said: “Nathan’s day-to-day work in Cheddar highlights the impact neighbourhood policing can have when officers are embedded in the communities they serve. He’s absolutely deserving of this recognition and we’re all very proud of him.”