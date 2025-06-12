Closure order for Bristol property linked to drug supply and anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been granted for a property in Bristol linked to drug supply, drug use and extensive anti-social behaviour.

Bristol Magistrate’s Court granted the three-month closure order for a flat in Hollidge Gardens, Bedminster, on Tuesday 10 June.

Evidence to secure a closure order under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act was gathered by PC Darell Andrews and Sgt Ben Spence, from the Bedminster Neighbourhood Beat Team.

The property was closed amid concerns it is linked to drug use, drug supply and other criminal activity.

PC Andrews said: “Anti-social behaviour has a wide impact on our communities and the problems it has caused for the elderly residents of Hollidge Gardens will not be tolerated. “I welcome the closure. Through the effort of multiple teams, from anti-social behaviour teams to PCSOs, we have manged to safeguard the residents while disrupting crime and I am very pleased with the result.”

Avon and Somerset Police would like to thank the public for providing us with information as we use that to approach the courts and gain closure orders.

If you witness suspicious or anti-social behaviour in your area you can report it to us by calling 101 or through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/