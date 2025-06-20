The refurbishment of Plymouth House on Monmouth Street in Bath is due to begin in August this year. The work is expected to take nine months, which will see the building become the new home of policing in Bath in summer 2026.

Plymouth House will replace the current police stations at the One Stop Shop in Lewis House, Manvers Street, which is co-located with Bath’s city council offices and at Redbridge House on Lower Bristol Road. Until the new station is ready, our officers and staff will continue to work from those locations.

Bath’s former police station on Manvers Street was sold off in 2015 due to high ongoing maintenance costs and its suitability for modern policing, with teams relocated to Redbridge House and Lewis House.

With the upcoming move to Monmouth Street, Avon and Somerset Police will once again operate from one, dedicated police station in Bath, co-locating all policing teams alongside an Enquiry Office open to the public.

Area Commander for Bath and North East Somerset, Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “Our priority is to provide the best service we can for the community, and that means ensuring our officers and staff have the most efficient and suitable facilities.

“This is what the new station at Plymouth House will give us. It will bring our neighbourhood and response teams under one roof, providing them with a modern, fit-for-purpose and productive place to work together in the heart of the city, enabling us to deliver outstanding policing in Bath.”

The new police station will allow us to invite our partners in to collaborate with us, and there is flexibility for specialist policing teams to work from the new police station in the future.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “One of my key priorities is to strengthen neighbourhood policing. I have strongly supported the commitment to ensure Bath has a dedicated police site, enabling community focussed policing and welcome this announcement.”

To check the latest opening times of the police Enquiry Office at Lewis House in Bath, please visit: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/police-stations/bath-police-station

To contact the Bath City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, please visit: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area/bath-city-centre/