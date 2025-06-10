Crackdown on unofficial parking firms after cars damaged and abandoned near Bristol Airport

An operation cracking down on unofficial parking companies has been carried out after complaints customers’ cars suffered criminal damage and were left with unexplained additional mileage near Bristol Airport.

The joint day of action was led by the airport police team, the Immigration Enforcement Team, North Somerset Council and the Motor Insurance Bureau and targeted unofficial parking firms which operate away from the airport site in North Somerset on Tuesday 3 June.

Some of the customers’ vehicles were also involved in parking and driving offences and, in some cases, were driven by people who were suspected of being uninsured.

Avon and Somerset Police and the agencies involved in this operation are now reminding holidaymakers to ensure they leave their vehicles in the hands of official parking companies who operate within the law.

Some vehicles were also returned to owners in an undriveable or unroadworthy condition or were left abandoned and in contravention to parking restrictions. In some cases, vehicles left in dangerous or obstructive positions in local villages had to be towed away.

One of the vehicles seized in the operation (below)

Officers involved in the operation also found and returned 20 vehicles to their owners after unofficial ‘meet and greet’ parking operators failed to give them back, meaning families with young children were waiting several hours to collect their vehicles before they could go home.

Not only were holidaymakers left abandoned, but one of the images from the operation shows a customer’s vehicle was being used to drive around the area returning keys which were piled up on the front seat and in the footwell, which were effectively insecure and at risk of being stolen.

Three unlicensed ‘taxis’ were found to be operating which are now subject to an ongoing investigation in partnership with the licensing authorities.

There were also other suspected offences identified relating to no insurance, immigration and licensing and enquiries are continuing.

Customers’ keys were insecure and piled up on car seats and footwells (below)

Sgt Danielle Hardaway, officer in the case who supported the operation, said: “The last thing anyone wants is the worry over whether their car will be returned to them or not when they return from holiday. “This operation was carried out as part of our commitment to keep the airport safe, maintain vehicle standards, and to promote the safety of passengers going to and from the airport, who should be able to do so with confidence in using licensed vehicles. “We have had reports of cars being returned damaged or with excess mileage and, in some cases, have been driven by people who are uninsured as well as being involved in driving offences. “We are now in the summer months and therefore a busy holiday season for both travellers and Bristol Airport alike. We ask people to always choose reputable parking operators, and to choose them carefully, and if the price seems too good to be true, then it often is. “We advise people, when booking parking anywhere, to look for the British Parking Association’s police-backed Park Mark Safer Parking scheme.”

Dave Lees, Chief Executive, Bristol Airport, said: “We welcome this latest operation and will continue to work with colleagues at Avon and Somerset Police and North Somerset Council to tackle these rogue operators. They are a nuisance to local communities and cause distress to customers who use them – with many completely unaware of where their cars end up.



“We urge everyone to look for the Park Mark accreditation, which all of our car parks have, so they have the peace of mind knowing their vehicle is safely parked while they enjoy their trip away.



“We also ask our customers to be respectful of our neighbours and not to park or drop off outside their houses or drop litter.”

Bristol Airport has a Waiting Zone next to car rentals that is free for an hour with complimentary shuttle buses to and from the terminal forecourt, which it encourages people to use as an alternative to waiting in residential areas, laybys or restricted areas.

Councillor James Clayton, North Somerset Council’s Cabinet Member for Safety in the Community, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of holidaymakers who use Bristol Airport being misled by rogue parking companies. These operators not only compromise the safety of your vehicle but also exploit your trust with deceptive practices.

“It is crucial for travellers to be diligent and choose parking services wisely. Our priority is to ensure consumers are informed and protected. We urge anyone who experiences a problem with a parking operator to report them in the first instance to the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit the Citizens Advice website www.citizensadvice.org.uk.”