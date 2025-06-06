Dangerous driver banned after pursuit in Bridgwater

A dangerous driver who led police on a high-speed pursuit through Bridgwater has been handed a lengthy driving disqualification.

Officers were called to Parkway after two e-bikes were being ridden in an anti-social manner which is when attending officers became concerned over how a silver Mercedes C220 was being driven nearby.

Dean Lawrence, aged 50, from Millfield, Chard, who was behind the wheel of the Mercedes, saw the officers before driving off. PC Marcus Cookson, of the Roads Policing Unit, activated his car’s blue lights before being led on a pursuit at around 2.15am on Sunday 27 October.

Lawrence then led police through the Sydenham estate, along Westonzoyland Road and St John’s Road before heading back onto Parkway from Bath Road at speed.

But it was at the point officers deployed a stinger, with the vehicle then heading back onto Westonzoyland Road before coming to a stop on an area of grass near Clipper Close.

In a final attempt to flee officers, Lawrence jumped out of the car before PC Cookson chased him down a footpath towards Longstone Avenue where he was apprehended and detained by a second officer.

He was then arrested by PC Cookson, who said: “The pursuit was at high speeds through residential areas, he had run through a red traffic light and was contravening the Highway Code multiple times throughout.”

Lawrence was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving under the influence of drugs having tested positive.

He was convicted at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 24 May after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving over the prescribed limit for drugs and was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence, a 24-month supervision order and has been disqualified from driving for 18 months until an extended test is passed.

Driving at excessive speed and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs can have devastating consequences and are among the Fatal Five of the factors which lead to serious injury collisions.

PC Cookson added: “Road users who commit one of the fatal five offences are far more likely to be involved in a serious collision. We will actively seek to prosecute dangerous drivers to keep the roads safer for all.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is extremely dangerous and can affect your driving in numerous ways, affecting your ability to judge speed and distance, your reaction and coordination skills.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the policing teams involved, we were able to apprehend Lawrence quickly and his driving disqualification will protect the wider community from potentially devastating consequences.”

People caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs could get a hefty fine, a driving ban, or even a prison sentence. The maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is life in prison.

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, report it. If you know someone that habitually drinks or drug drives, call 101 or report it online. You can also report anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111. If it’s happening now, always call 999.