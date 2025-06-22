Dashcam and witness appeal after fatal two-car collision in Weston-super-Mare

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Weston-super-Mare.

The collision happened in Uphill Road North at approximately 11.35pm on Friday 20 June.

We understand a red Audi A3 was being driven towards Uphill and the purple Mercedes C240 was heading in the opposite direction towards Weston town centre at the time of the collision, which occurred near the junction with Moorland Road.

A man, in his 20s, who was driving the Audi, sustained serious injuries and died in hospital yesterday (Saturday 21 June). Our thoughts are with his family, who have been informed, and a specially-trained officer will provide them with support.

The Mercedes driver, who is a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Uphill Road North was shut to allow collision investigation work and the vehicles to be recovered but reopened yesterday morning.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage showing the Audi and Mercedes prior to the collision, and please ask them to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225173056.