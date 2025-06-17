Dashcam footage appeal after BMW collision on M32 in Bristol

We are appealing for dashcam footage of a single-vehicle collision on the M32 in Bristol.

A grey BMW M140i is reported to have collided with a metal barrier bordering the edge of the exit slip road at junction 3 with the St Pauls roundabout at around 3.40pm on Friday 13 June.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

It is thought another vehicle, a Mercedes, was in the area at the time of the collision.

Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage, either of the collision itself or moments leading up to the collision, are asked to call 101 quoting 5225165289.