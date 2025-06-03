Driver sentenced for fatal collision in Clifton

A driver has been sentenced following the death of a 74-year-old pedestrian in a collision in Bristol last year.

Stuart Veck, 33, was driving a Peugeot 108 in Clifton on Saturday 21 December when his car collided with Paul Adams, who was crossing the road.

Mr Adams was taken to Southmead Hospital, where he sadly died during the early hours of Tuesday 24 December.

Mr Adams’ family, in the days after his death, issued a tribute saying he would be ‘sorely missed’.

Emergency services were called to the collision off Whiteladies Road shortly after 11.35am.

CCTV showed Veck’s car was stationary before he turned right from Whiteladies Road into Alma Road and collided with Mr Adams.

Veck stopped immediately after the collision and during police interview stated he had not seen Mr Adams crossing the road.

Veck, of College Court in Fishponds, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court where he received a suspended 18-week prison sentence today (Tuesday 3 June). He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by careless driving.

He also received an 18-month driving disqualification, and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

The judge said the sentencing reflected Veck’s early guilty plea and remorse for what happened.