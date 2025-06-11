E-fit image released after body found on Lilstock Beach

An e-fit image has today been released as we continue efforts to identify a man whose body was found on a Somerset beach at the end of 2024.

The image has been created by detectives leading the investigation launched following the discovery of the body by a member of the public on Lilstock Beach on 28 December.

It is believed to have washed up after being in the water for between one and five days. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Earlier this year we issued an appeal to help identify the man, but unfortunately this has not yet helped progress the investigation.

Det Insp George Pettingell said: “We hope that this image might be the key to helping us identify this man and importantly be able to update any family and friends. “Forensic and DNA enquiries have established the man is likely of either Croatian or Bosnian heritage. He is also white, of large build and estimated to be aged in his 40s or 50s. He had a shaved head and was wearing a black jacket, black jumper, red trousers and black Nike trainers. “We’ve been in contact with neighbouring forces but still so far have been unable to establish his identity. “If you think you might know who this man is based off this information and the e-fit image, please contact us.”

If you have any information, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224412225 or visit our website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/