Eddie Kinuthia: court dismisses murder charge against one defendant

Bristol Crown Court has dismissed a charge of murder against 28-year-old Cartell Williams at a hearing on Tuesday 24 June. He continues to serve a prison term for other offences.

We continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service as the case against Zachariah Talbert Young, 26, of Easton and Paul Elijah Hayden, 21, of Hanham continues.

The pair are remanded in custody and still face trial in October this year for the murder of Eddie Kinuthia in July 2023, and the attempted murder of a teenager in a separate incident in February 2024.

At Tuesday’s hearing they both denied the charges against them.

Another defendant, Remi Hitchcock, 29, of Easton, also faces trial in October. He had previously appeared in court to deny a charge of assisting an offender, in connection with Eddie’s death, and remains on court bail.

Eddie’s family are still waiting for justice with dignity and strength, and they are always in our thoughts.