Five jailed for role in major Bristol drugs network

Five people have been jailed for a combined total of 30 years for their role in a major drug supply network which saw officers seize 14kg of cocaine with a street value of more than £1.1m in Bristol.

The group was jailed at a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 26 June) after a police investigation led to the discovery of the cocaine, as well as MDMA, ketamine, and cannabis valued at around £30,000.

The defendants were involved in running a drugs line which serviced hundreds of customers with a variety of drugs.

A total of £84,595 was also found at a property in Barton Hill.

Cash seized from the property

Claude Craig Gumbs, 34, Junior Griffiths, 34, Osheen Griffiths, 31, David Chanter, 64, and Terry Ellick, 39, all pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and MDMA) and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (ketamine and cannabis).

Gumbs also pleaded guilty to additional charges of supplying a class A drug (cocaine) to a man in Redfield in August 2024, possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.

The group was identified after a man was searched and detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act following a short foot chase on Church Road, Redfield, on 21 August 2024. A rucksack belonging to the man was found to contain a large quantity of class A drugs, which was later confirmed to be 3kg of cocaine.

Enquiries led police to establish that shortly before his arrest, he had attended Gumbs’ home address at Harwood House in the Barton Hill area of Bristol.

Examination of the packaging of the cocaine seized from the backpack identified fingerprints belonging to Gumbs.

Drugs seized from the property by officers

Police then executed a warrant at the flat occupied by Gumbs on 11 February, and he was located at the address with Osheen Griffiths. During the search a large quantity of drugs and cash were found at the address and Gumbs and Griffiths were both arrested on suspicion of drug related offences.

Some of the drugs located at the address of Gumbs were for sale via the drugs line. Gumbs, Junior Griffiths and Osheen Griffiths were all involved in running the drugs line, receiving orders and directing couriers Chanter and Ellick to customers.

Claude Craig Gumbs (centre), Junior Griffiths (top left), Osheen Griffiths (top right), David Chanter (bottom left) and Terry Ellick (bottom right)

The defendants were sentenced as follows:

Gumbs, of Church Street, Redfield, was jailed for 12 years.

Junior Griffiths, of Patchway, South Gloucestershire, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Osheen Griffiths, of Lambeth, London, received a sentence of three years and three months.

Chanter, of Brook Road, Montpelier, was jailed for three years and four months.

Ellick, of Kingswood Heights, received a prison sentence of three years and four months.