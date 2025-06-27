Five-vehicle collision on M4 under investigation

We’re investigating after five vehicles were involved in a collision on the M4 yesterday (Thursday 26 June).

The incident happened westbound just before junction 22 (M49), at about 5.40pm. One of the vehicles involved ended up on its roof.

One woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while two other people were also taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution.

We’re appealing for anyone who saw this collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us.