Force Awards: recognising commitment, bravery and impact

On Friday 20 June, officers, staff and members of the public attended the Force Awards ceremony at Avon and Somerset Police Headquarters, where they were recognised for their exceptional efforts and dedication.

The event celebrated how each individual had gone above and beyond to make a difference in their community, for their colleagues and the public they serve. The afternoon was filled with examples of exceptional bravery, lifesaving interventions, initiative and teamwork – just to name a few. The awards were an opportunity to recognise those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to public service.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew, Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody and the High Sheriff of Bristol Kalpna Woolf presented the deserving recipients with their Chief Constable Commendations, Royal Humane Society Awards and Waley Cohen Awards in front of family, friends, colleagues and chief officers.

Among those recognised were Detective Sergeant Erik Winbow, Detective Constable Clare Davies, Acting Detective Sergeant Kat Collier and Police Constable Lucy Hassell. They received Crown Court Commendations for working with skill and care throughout a multi-victim investigation into sexual offences, which led to the successful conviction of the defendant.

Inspector James McKenna was also recognised for his bravery when he came across a road traffic collision on the motorway and quickly entered into a severely damaged car to rescue two children who were trapped inside. After safely removing them, he immediately administered CPR to the youngest child. He put the welfare of the occupants of the car above his own and showed great determination in his efforts to save their lives. For his courageous actions, Inspector McKenna was awarded a Chief Constable Commendation, and he was also the recipient of a Royal Humane Society Bronze Medal at an event in London recently.

The ceremony also recognised two members of the public Alex Lippiatt and Peter Basnett, alongside Police Constable Nick Gale, who rushed to help an individual who had suffered a medical episode on the motorway and collided with the barrier. They put themselves in harm’s way to get the individual out of the car and deliver vital first aid until the ambulance crew arrived. Their selfless actions, quick thinking and courage under pressure exemplified the very best of public service and community spirit. The trio were all awarded Royal Humane Society Awards, and Alex and Peter also received Waley Cohen Awards.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Clare Moody, shared on the day:

“I’ve been humbled to hear of the life-saving action taken by many of you who have received awards today, and to also hear of the commitment others have given to achieving justice for victims. On behalf of everyone you’ve helped and stood up for – thank you.”