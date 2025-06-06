Man arrested after car collides with pedestrians in Bath

A man has been arrested following a collision in Bath in the early hours of this morning.

We received a 999 call to a serious injury collision on North Parade, Bath, at around 3.15am this morning (Friday 6 June).

We received reports a car collided with a lamppost and two pedestrians.

There were four people in the car at the time of the collision and the suspected driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

One of the pedestrians has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening, while three passengers from the car were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

We are now appealing for any witnesses and anybody who may have CCTV or mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident or the events leading up to it to call us on 101.