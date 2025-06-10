Man arrested after Wellington assault

A man has been arrested after a man sustained a wound from a crossbow bolt in Wellington yesterday.

We were called to Wardleworth Way at 9.50pm on Monday 9 June to a report that a man had been assaulted.

Emergency services attended and the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment of the injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested nearby on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

A cordon is in place while this takes place.

Neighbourhood Inspector Joe Piscina said: “This was a shocking incident and a full investigation is well underway, although we do believe it involved two people who were known to each other. “Fortunately, the victim escaped more serious injuries and he has now been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home.”

If you have any information about what happened, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225160765.