Man arrested in connection with criminal damage to police vehicles in Bath

A man has been arrested in connection to criminal damage to four police vehicles in Bath.

We are appealing for witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage in connection to the incident outside Lewis House, a police station and enquiry office, in Manvers Street, at around 8.15pm on Sunday 22 June.

Damage was caused to wing mirrors of three cars and one van which have now been taken off the road for repairs.

Chief Inspector Scott Hill, area commander for Bath and North East Somerset, said: “CCTV enquiries are being carried out as part of our investigation, but we are keen to hear from anyone with information or has dashcam footage showing the incident.

“The damage caused is hugely frustrating. It means those vehicles will have to be off the road until repaired, and that of course costs money that could be put to much better use for the public.

“We would like to reassure the people of Bath and North East Somerset that steps have been taken to minimise disruption and to ensure officers still have access to police vehicles as necessary.

“Therefore, our ability to respond to urgent crime reports and to carry out vital neighbourhood policing work to keep the public safe should not be adversely impacted, despite this mindless and irresponsible vandalism.”

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in police custody.

Anybody who can help with our investigation is asked to call 101.