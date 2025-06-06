Man jailed after handgun found in Bristol property

A Bristol man has been jailed for eight years after officers discovered a firearm in his property.

Jardel Edwards, aged 22, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 29 May after he pleaded guilty to two counts of being in possession of a firearm – a handgun and a taser – being in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (namely crack cocaine and heroin).

The court heard how, on Thursday 6 February at around 4.40pm, plain-clothed officers stopped Edwards in Webb Street, in St Jude’s.

When officers spoke with him, they described him as ‘being evasive’ and he was searched under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

During the search, a quantity of crack cocaine and heroin were found in his pockets and he was arrested.

Officers then attended his home address in Cotton Mill Lane, in Barton Hill, where they conducted a further section 18 search under the MDA.

It was here that officers found the firearms in a drawer and they were seized, alongside a taser and ammunition. Officers also found further evidence of drugs supply at the property.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, comprising of five years for the firearms and three years for the drugs offences.