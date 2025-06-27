Man jailed for 19 years for ‘horrific’ rape and abuse of young girl
A 39-year-old man has been jailed for 19-years with an extra eight years on extended licence after admitting multiple sexual offences committed against two girls in Bristol.
Mark Manship, of Cardiff, raped, sexually assaulted and shared indecent images of a “very young” girl online. He was also convicted of taking an indecent picture of a teenage girl in 2011.
He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (27 June) where he was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order and added to the Sex Offenders’ Register.
The court heard Manship was caught after exchanging sexually-explicit messages describing child abuse, as well as indecent images of children, with an undercover FBI agent in December 2020 who then informed police in the UK.
He was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police and a search of his devices uncovered hundreds of indecent images of children.
He was charged with the following offences:
- One count of rape of a child under 13
- Four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13
- Two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child
- Two counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child
- One count of making indecent photographs of a child
He pleaded guilty to each offence when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court last month.
In a victim personal statement, the court was told of the significant impact of his crimes and that it “continues to echo through every part” of their lives.
It said they “no longer feel safe in their own world,” and that there is now “fear where there used to be comfort; suspicion where there used to be ease”.
Sentencing Manship, the judge said: “The facts of this case are extremely distressing. They are nothing short of revolting or horrific.”
He handed him a 19-year prison sentence with an extend licence period of eight years. He also granted lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention and Restraining orders and added Manship to the sex offenders’ register.
DC Elizabeth Howell, the investigating officer, said: “Mark Manship is a manipulative man who committed truly abhorrent crimes to fuel his own grotesque sexual desires.
“He took advantage of very young girls and shared his horrific abuse of one of them online – giving absolutely no thought to their wellbeing or the devastating long-term effects his crimes will have on them and their families.
“The impact of his offending has been immense and I don’t underestimate how horrendous these last few years have been for them.
“They deserve enormous credit for their dedication in helping us bring Mark Manship to justice and for the bravery and strength they have shown.
“I’m very pleased they have been able to see him handed a significant prison sentence today.”
You can report rape or sexual assault, whether it is recent or non-recent by calling 101 or visiting www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/rape-and-sexual-assault.
If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7, 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.uk for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.