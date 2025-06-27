Man jailed for 19 years for ‘horrific’ rape and abuse of young girl

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for 19-years with an extra eight years on extended licence after admitting multiple sexual offences committed against two girls in Bristol.

Mark Manship, of Cardiff, raped, sexually assaulted and shared indecent images of a “very young” girl online. He was also convicted of taking an indecent picture of a teenage girl in 2011.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (27 June) where he was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order and added to the Sex Offenders’ Register.

The court heard Manship was caught after exchanging sexually-explicit messages describing child abuse, as well as indecent images of children, with an undercover FBI agent in December 2020 who then informed police in the UK.

He was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police and a search of his devices uncovered hundreds of indecent images of children.

He was charged with the following offences:

One count of rape of a child under 13

Four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

Two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child

Two counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child

One count of making indecent photographs of a child

He pleaded guilty to each offence when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court last month.

In a victim personal statement, the court was told of the significant impact of his crimes and that it “continues to echo through every part” of their lives.

It said they “no longer feel safe in their own world,” and that there is now “fear where there used to be comfort; suspicion where there used to be ease”.

Sentencing Manship, the judge said: “The facts of this case are extremely distressing. They are nothing short of revolting or horrific.”

He handed him a 19-year prison sentence with an extend licence period of eight years. He also granted lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention and Restraining orders and added Manship to the sex offenders’ register.