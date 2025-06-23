Man pleads guilty to robberies and thefts in Bristol

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying out a number of robberies and shop thefts across Bristol.

James Parsons, 25, appeared before magistrates on Friday 20 June after being charged with 13 offences.

Parsons, of Kingsholm Road in Southmead, pleaded guilty to the following charges, which were all committed between February and June this year in Clifton, Eastville, Fishponds and St Werburgh’s:

Two counts of robbery

Two counts of attempted robbery

Seven counts of theft from a shop

One count of breaching a criminal behaviour order

And one count of criminal damage

He was remanded by the court and will be sentenced on Thursday 24 July at Bristol Crown Court.