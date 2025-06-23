Man pleads guilty to robberies and thefts in Bristol
A man has pleaded guilty to carrying out a number of robberies and shop thefts across Bristol.
James Parsons, 25, appeared before magistrates on Friday 20 June after being charged with 13 offences.
Parsons, of Kingsholm Road in Southmead, pleaded guilty to the following charges, which were all committed between February and June this year in Clifton, Eastville, Fishponds and St Werburgh’s:
- Two counts of robbery
- Two counts of attempted robbery
- Seven counts of theft from a shop
- One count of breaching a criminal behaviour order
- And one count of criminal damage
He was remanded by the court and will be sentenced on Thursday 24 July at Bristol Crown Court.
PC Toby Downes said: “Parsons is a serial offender and has committed 12 of those offences in the past month.
“His arrest was made by plain-clothed police officers in Broadmead last week. This is an example of the proactive work we carry out that may not always be apparent because it did not initially involve uniformed officers.
“We will always work tirelessly to bring offenders like Parsons before the courts.”