Man sentenced after fatal collision in West Lyng

A van driver has been sentenced after admitting causing a collision in West Lyng last year in which a motorcyclist was tragically killed.

Alexander Chapman, 39, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving when he appeared at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 19 June and was sentenced.

Destiney Rauh, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A361 in February 2024. Her family said her death had left “a big hole” in their lives.

The court heard Chapman was using a layby to turn around and head back towards his home in Taunton at about 4.25pm on Sunday 4 February.

However, he pulled out directly in front of Destiney who, despite swerving to avoid the van, collided with it before hitting the ground.

Emergency services attended but she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Chapman stopped immediately after the collision and told an officer that he had not seen Destiney when he pulled into the road.

He was later charged with causing death by careless driving which he pleaded guilty to when he appeared in court yesterday.

Destiney Rauh

Before he was sentenced, a victim personal statement from Destiney’s grandmother was read out in court.

“Destiney was such a big part of our lives as she came to live with us at six weeks old,” it said. “Her bedroom is still the same as she left it on that Sunday morning. Her clothes are still in the wardrobe and her work shoes are still at the bottom of the stairs where she left them.” Addressing Chapman, she added: “The last thing she saw on this earth was your white van. I will never forgive you, but one day I will be with her and I will be happy again. “I know you didn’t go out to kill her, but you did and nothing in this world will change that. You took something very, very precious from us. “If you had only looked our lives would never have crossed, but instead your life will never be the same as you killed the love of our life. “I hope what happened to our family never happens to yours as it is hard… You have got to live with this for the rest of your life as have got to live without Destiney.”

Sentencing, Judge Shepherd said: “What made this careless was your inadequate checks for a motorcycle that caused the death. The aggregating factor is that the victim was a vulnerable road user.

“It was a momentary lapse in concentration.

“The victims’ statements are heartfelt and devastating”

Chapman was handed a 14-week suspended prison sentence, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.