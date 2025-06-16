Man sentenced after pleading guilty to affray

A man has become the 45th person to be sentenced after pleading guilty to committing an offence during disorder in Bristol last summer.

Paul Marks, 68, punched a person during a confrontation that occurred in Castle Park on 3 August 2024.

He was initially charged with violent disorder but a guilty plea to the charge of affray was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Marks, of Bedminster Down, was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge when sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 3 June.