Man sentenced for sexual assault against 15-year-old

A five-year restraining order has been handed to a man convicted of a sexual assault against a teenager.

Steven Hentschel, from Yeovil, was sentenced on Wednesday 21 May after being convicted of one count of sexual assault on a female, who was 15 years old at the time.

Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, was told that Hentschel had told the victim she was beautiful before subsequently kissing her on the lips in Yeovil. The incident happened several years ago.

The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault. The jury, after hearing the evidence during a trial earlier this year, found Hentschel guilty of one count and not guilty of the second. He was then released on bail ahead of the sentencing hearing.

Hentschel received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to carry out 120 hours’ of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation requirement. He will be added to the sex offenders’ register for seven years and also received a five-year restraining order.