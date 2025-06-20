Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025: Celebrating the people behind the uniform

It’s Neighbourhood Policing Week – and we’re celebrating the officers, PCSOs, staff and volunteers who work at the heart of our communities every day.

From school visits and problem solving to visible patrols and safeguarding, neighbourhood policing is about more than just presence – it’s about connection, collaboration and long-term impact.

To mark the week, we’re shining a spotlight on just a few of the dedicated people across Avon and Somerset who bring this work to life – in both urban and rural communities.

Neighbourhood Inspector Lee Kerslake – Weston-super-Mare

Inspector Lee Kerslake joined Avon and Somerset Police in 2003 and has worked across a variety of teams during his career – from neighbourhood policing and problem solving, to national roles with the College of Policing and the drugs team.

Now leading the neighbourhood team in Weston-super-Mare, Lee is a passionate advocate for local policing.

“Neighbourhood policing is what policing is about for me – not just responding to individual calls but talking to people to understand what really matters, and then working with them to improve things.”

PCSO Nick Clark – PCSO, Easton

Nick joined Avon and Somerset Police after the Covid-19 pandemic, following a career teaching English as a foreign language. Now working in Easton, one of Bristol’s most vibrant and diverse areas, Nick brings his passion for communication and community connection into every aspect of his role.

“Teaching and policing have a lot in common. They’re both about communication – listening, explaining, building trust.”

Nick is a strong advocate for bike patrols, using his bicycle to cover more ground while staying visible and approachable. Whether he’s chatting to shopkeepers, dropping in on local interest groups, or checking in on isolated residents, his presence helps build familiarity and confidence.

His background in education shapes his work with young people – leading sessions with the Mini Police, visiting schools, and showing children that the police are there to keep them safe.

“That early contact is so important. It shapes how young people see us and shows them they can talk to us, ask questions, and trust us.”

PCSO Nick Clark chatting with our Mini Police on a visit day at Police HQ

Volunteering with Feed the Homeless and regularly visiting Salvation Army hostels, Nick offers a calm, reassuring presence to some of the most vulnerable people in the community. He says being slightly older – he turns 60 this year – has also helped him form meaningful connections.

“Being a bit older seems to make some people feel more at ease. Life experience matters – it helps build trust, especially when people are going through difficult times.”

PC Darren Pearson – Beat Manager, Wells

PC Darren Pearson has served the communities of Wells for over twenty years. After joining Avon and Somerset Police in 2001, Darren spent several years working as a response officer before moving into neighbourhood policing in 2009. He’s been the Wells Beat Manager ever since.

Having lived and raised his family in Wells for over 30 years, Darren is deeply rooted in the city and committed to the people who live there.

“Being a neighbourhood officer allows me to have influence over the city’s safety. I care about this place – and I want people to feel they can talk to us and trust us.”

Darren is often out on foot or bike patrol, enjoying the visibility and familiarity this brings. Wells is a tourism hotspot so he’s used to Hot Fuzz references and takes pride in policing a city with such character and community spirit.

PC Darren Pearson out with Community SpeedWatch volunteers in Wells

A career highlight was supporting the civic celebration in 2012 when local Olympian Mary Rand was given the Freedom of the City. Darren was entrusted with her Olympic medals – gold, silver and bronze from the 1964 Tokyo Games – to show local children. “I was terrified I’d lose them!” he recalls.

One of Darren’s proudest initiatives is “Cuppa with a Copper”, a regular engagement session at The Blue School in Wells. Started in 2011, the event offers free hot chocolate and an open invitation for students to chat to officers about anything on their minds.

Darren plans to retire in May 2027, and with his son Callum now a beat manager in Frome, he admits he’d be proud to see the family tradition continue.

“If Callum were to take over from me in Wells, I’d know the work we’ve started here would be in good hands.”

Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant – Neighbourhood Policing, East Bristol

Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant

Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant joined Avon and Somerset Police in 2003 and has held a variety of roles – from response policing and priority crime investigation, to working on inclusion and diversity, where she played a key role driving internal cultural change.

Her passion, though, lies in neighbourhood policing. After serving as a Sergeant in St Paul’s and then as Neighbourhood Inspector for both East and North Bristol, she has recently been appointed to lead the East Bristol team as Chief Inspector.

“Bristol is such a diverse and vibrant city. I see myself reflected in the community, and they see me – that connection really matters,” she says.

Serena is deeply committed to visible, community-based policing, and to the long-term relationship-building that sits at its heart. She explains:

“Policing often means moving quickly from one task to the next – but what makes neighbourhood policing different is the continuity. By being there day after day, we build relationships, trust, and a real understanding of the community.”

That continuity is vital when supporting communities through serious incidents, as well as the everyday challenges that affect safety and wellbeing. She sees her role as a leader not just as a manager, but as a supporter and enabler:

“I always ask my team, ‘What can I do to make your job easier?’ I work for them – not the other way round. If I can clear the path so they can deliver a great service to the public, that’s what I’ll do.”

From running drumming and music workshops for young people to supporting communities through some of their most difficult moments, Serena’s focus has always been on engagement, trust, and humanity.

“The job is never done. We’re always working to build stronger relationships, and that means being visible, and listening – day in, day out.”

PCSO Melanie Rowlands – Wells Neighbourhood Policing Team

Mel began her policing journey in Bridgwater in the early 1990s, first as a traffic warden and then as an enquiry office clerk. In 2004, she became one of Avon and Somerset Police’s very first Police Community Support Officers, bringing her natural empathy and local knowledge to Glastonbury where she served for more than twenty years.

Mel became a trusted and familiar face, relied upon to help solve local problems by using her strong relationships with local businesses, schools and partner agencies. She even completed a diploma in witchcraft to better understand and support the town’s Pagan and spiritual communities.

Now, Mel brings that same commitment and experience to her new role in Wells, where she has recently joined the neighbourhood policing team.

“Community engagement has always been at the heart of what I do. Whether I’m out on foot patrol, supporting local events, or helping to resolve longer-term issues behind the scenes, I’m here to listen, support, and work with people to make a real difference.”

Mel also helps run the Mendip Neighbourhood Policing social media pages and is passionate about using digital platforms to share updates, promote safety messages and highlight the positive role of neighbourhood policing.

“Visible and accessible policing is more important than ever – and I hope my experience, energy and enthusiasm will help build even stronger connections with the people of Wells.”

How to contact your local team

To find your local policing team, contact details and latest priorities, visit: Your area | Avon and Somerset Police

You can also follow updates from your local team on social media. During Neighbourhood Policing Week, our teams will be sharing insight into their work, answering questions, and celebrating their connection with the communities they serve.

Career Opportunities with Avon and Somerset Police

Interested in joining us? Visit Jobs and volunteering | Avon and Somerset Police to learn more about Police Officer and Police Staff roles on offer, eligibility, and how to apply.