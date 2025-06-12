Nine arrested after Cribbs Causeway assault

A total of nine arrests have now been made by detectives investigating an incident in South Gloucestershire last month in which a 15-year-old boy was stabbed.

The teenagers were all arrested as part of the investigation into the incident that took place in the underpass between The Mall and The Venue at about 5.40pm on Monday 26 May.

Three teenagers were charged and appeared before magistrates last month. Six have been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

The victim remains in hospital for treatment of his injuries.

DC Stefanie Curtis, the investigating officer, said: “We’ve made significant progress in our investigation so far with a total of nine arrests having been made. “Fortunately, the victim is making good progress in hospital and we continue to keep his family updated of our progress. “It’s vitally important that no videos or photos of the incident or any speculation about it are shared online as this could jeopardise ongoing proceedings.”

If you have any information, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225146780.