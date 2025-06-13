Officer to receive King’s Police Medal for Dementia Safeguarding Scheme work

An Inspector who established the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme in Avon and Somerset has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours 2025.

Inspector Stuart King will receive a King’s Police Medal (KPM) 10 years after setting up the lifesaving scheme.

During that time, the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has grown significantly, with thousands of people benefitting from it, both within Avon and Somerset and beyond.

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme is available across Avon and Somerset, providing a range of assistance devices — including NFC-enabled wristbands, NFC hangtags, GPS tracking devices, and more recently, Bluetooth Tracking Tiles by Life360 — to help safeguard those living with dementia and reduce the risk of them becoming missing.

The assistance devices are externally funded by partners and over the past decade Stuart secured significant funding in the tens of thousands from local businesses, charities and partner agencies, to continue to provide this service to families across the region.

To date, more than 3,500 NFC devices and 600 tracking devices have been issued to vulnerable people across Avon and Somerset policing area. Furthermore, more than 2,200 people have registered via the Avon and Somerset Police website for the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme. This registration incorporates the Herbert Protocol, which allows individuals living with dementia, their next of kin, or carers to provide key information that can be accessed by the police if the person goes missing or needs assistance.

Stuart learned he was likely to receive the KPM a couple of months ago, but a twist of fate almost meant he missed out.

He said: “I was working out of force and had stayed late just before going on annual leave and I received a call from a number I didn’t recognise, so didn’t answer it. I very nearly blocked the number!

“When I checked the message left it was to call from the Home Office regarding the Police Honours. Confused, I returned the call and it was explained to me that I’d been awarded the KPM and I had only a couple of days to decide whether to accept it or not – had I not checked the message and returned the call I wouldn’t have known until I returned to work, by which time it may have been too late.”

Stuart began his policing career with Thames Valley Police in 2003, working as a response officer in Slough, before transferring to Avon and Somerset Police three years later where he was based at Trinity Road Police Station. Much of his time in service has been spent in neighbourhood policing in east Bristol, and also later working in South Gloucestershire and Headquarters in Portishead.

It was while working in Bristol he recognised the increasing trend of people who were living with dementia being reported missing or requiring assistance from police, with some ending tragically.

This inspired Stuart to create the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme in 2015. In its early days he would regularly spend long nights after work at the police station processing applications. The growth of the scheme’s success though meant he had to look for other support from within the organisation, which he is particularly keen to make sure is not forgotten.

He said: “I didn’t want to create something that only lasted six months. I wanted it to stand the test of time, which is why I met with different dementia charities and support groups across the force area, including the Bristol Dementia Action Alliance, and our missing person co-ordinators.

“Ten years ago the thought of using GPS for this purpose would have been slightly unusual. There were lots of local groups doing great work and I was able to help bring everyone together under the banner of the Avon and Somerset Dementia Forum which is still active to this day.

“Our job is not social care, but we have a fundamental responsibility to look for missing people and keeping them safe.

“While I came up with the idea and led on it initially, it is a team effort. The IT team has designed the forms and helped implement processes with the communications team, the enquiry office staff process the requests and I have a dedicated volunteer who helps – they have enabled us to upscale this scheme to what it is today. Those people have gone above and beyond, but I’m pleased I’ve been able to galvanise this.

“It’s a source of pride when I hear how the scheme has helped people and located them when they’ve gone missing or if they have required assistance. It’s not about me, it’s about the devices and wider scheme being of use and making someone’s life a little bit easier. If it also reduces the demand on policing to allow us to concentrate on catching criminals, then that’s ideal.”

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has been recognised nationally and internationally, receiving awards from organisations such as the Alzheimer’s Society. The use of the NFC and tracking technology has also resulted in the scheme receiving an international award from the RFID trade organisation.

The scheme has also been praised by a leading professor of dementia research whose academic study has found that it reduced the number of people living with dementia who became missing.

Stuart has helped many other police forces, local authorities and charities across the UK and in the USA to establish similar Dementia Safeguarding Schemes and he takes great pride in hearing how the scheme helps to protect people living with dementia.

In recognition of his work, he has received a multitude of awards, and the scheme has been recognised as good working practice by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Stuart added: “It’s humbling to be recognised in this way. I didn’t expect this honour.

“The reality is there’s a lot of police officers who do a lot of great work that the public don’t always see or recognise the challenges they face, who I think are probably more deserving. It’s really nice for me, but I’d like my other colleagues to also be acknowledged for the work they do day in, day out, protecting the public.

“I’m fortunate that within Avon and Somerset Police I’ve had many supervisors and colleagues who have enabled and supported me to progress this area of work and given me confidence to try ideas like this. It’s not something I could have done without their assistance, support and encouragement.”