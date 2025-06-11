Our police officer entry routes – which path to take? 

Changing the face of recruitment

With our 2025 recruitment drive underway, more people than ever are asking: “Is now the right time to join the police?”

As one of the largest forces in the country, Avon and Somerset Police offers more pathways and opportunities than ever before, whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your career in a new direction.

Jodie Edge, Talent Lead, says: “Policing isn’t a one-size-fits-all career. We’ve built pathways that are as diverse as the people we serve, because modern policing needs modern thinking.”

Until recently, becoming a police officer typically involved applying directly and completing initial training on the job. But new educational reforms and entry models mean there are now multiple ways to join, each offering a different balance of training, academic study and hands-on experience.

Five paths, one purpose

We offer five distinct routes into policing. The route you choose will depend on the qualifications you already have, the transferable skills you hold, and the role you’re most interested in.

Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA): For applicants without a degree, offering a paid degree over three years

Police Constable Entry Programme (PCEP): A non-degree route focusing on professional development, with applicants being able to demonstrate transferable knowledge and skills from different settings (e.g. for military leavers or those looking to change career)

Professional Policing Degree (PPD): A self-funded option for those who want to study before applying

Detective Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP): A two-year fast-track for graduates or experienced professionals aiming to go straight into investigative work

Special Constables and Volunteer Roles: For those who want to give back without making a full-time commitment

Each route includes paid training (except the voluntary pathway), structured learning, and the opportunity to make a tangible difference from day one. If you’re still unsure, you can use the College of Policing’s entry route checker to see which options are best for you.

Breaking down barriers

One of the most significant shifts in recruitment is the organisation’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility. Entry requirements have been clarified and, in some cases, widened to recognise alternative qualifications and life experience.

Jodie Edge, Talent Lead, continues: “We’re looking for people who represent the community we serve, with empathy, integrity and resilience – not just a certain kind of CV. Some of our best recruits are those who didn’t see policing as an obvious career at first.”

To ensure an inclusive approach, applicants are supported through every stage of the process through pre-application workshops, mentorship and wellbeing resources.

More than a job

Beyond the badge, policing offers a structured career with specialist pathways, leadership development and job security. It also offers something less tangible but equally meaningful: a strong sense of purpose.

In an age where many are rethinking what matters to them, policing offers the chance to protect communities, challenge injustice, and be part of something bigger.

Looking ahead

With new intakes planned throughout 2025 and beyond, Avon and Somerset Police is encouraging anyone interested to explore the available routes.

There’s no perfect background or ideal candidate but rather the question: Do you want to make a difference?

